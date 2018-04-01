4/1/18 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals At New York Mets

The New York Mets (2-0) completed an undefeated March by winning the first two games of their three game set with the St. Louis Cardinals (0-2). The victories marked the first time the Mets have won the first two games of the season since 2013, and they will look to secure their first sweep of the year and break out the brooms against the Cardinals this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-7, 6.08 ERA in 2017) to the mound today. Matz, who was bothered by a nerve issue last season, will look to stay healthy and have a strong season for the Mets in 2018. The Cardinals will counter with young righty Luke Weaver (7-2, 3.88 ERA in 2017). Weaver, who had an excellent spring for St. Louis, will look to take a leap forward in his development this season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 1B Wilmer Flores C Kevin Plawecki CF Juan Lagares SP Steven Matz SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: