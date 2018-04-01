Lawrence Police Department trolls Kansas on Twitter after loss

Kansas got embarrassed by Villanova in Saturday’s Final Four matchup, 95-79, and social media had some fun at their expense after the blowout loss.

It wasn’t only fans that were being critical, though, even the Lawrence (Kansas) Police Department piled on after the loss.

.@SATXPolice are buzzsaws an illegal weapon in Texas? Asking for a friend. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

We've deployed our officers out to Massachusetts Street. Roughly one officer for every 3 pointer Nova has hit, soooo about 200. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

We were hoping to high five tonight, but if you need a hug from an officer downtown tonight, make sure you ask first. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

OK KU fans, walk out with your heads held high and know we'll be high fiving on Mass Street again next year. It's Lawrence, Kansas and that's what we do. #GrieveSafely #DriveSober — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

As you all walk dejectedly around Massachusetts Street, if you feel the need to destroy something, rip down one of the neon yellow paper no parking signs and put it in a trash can. Thanks bunches XOXO — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 1, 2018

Villanova drained 18 three-pointers in the game, so there was a lot to joke about. Clowning on Kansas’ perimeter defense was just too easy. All jokes aside, though, the Jayhawks didn’t play a terrible game, they were just unfortunate enough to have run into the Wildcats buzzsaw.