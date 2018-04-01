NCAA

Lawrence Police Department trolls Kansas on Twitter after loss

Kansas got embarrassed by Villanova in Saturday’s Final Four matchup, 95-79, and social media had some fun at their expense after the blowout loss.

It wasn’t only fans that were being critical, though, even the Lawrence (Kansas) Police Department piled on after the loss.

Villanova drained 18 three-pointers in the game, so there was a lot to joke about. Clowning on Kansas’ perimeter defense was just too easy. All jokes aside, though, the Jayhawks didn’t play a terrible game, they were just unfortunate enough to have run into the Wildcats buzzsaw.

