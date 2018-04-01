Tom Brady hilariously photoshops himself into Michigan photo in Final Four spirit

NCAA

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed his support for his alma mater in one of the most clever ways possible before Michigan defeated Loyola Chicago in Saturday’s Final Four matchup.

Brady, who suited up under center for Michigan two decades ago, photoshopped his face in a photo showing the Wolverines celebrating on the court after their Elite 8 game.

Ready to go tonight! Let’s go Blue!!! @umichbball

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Brady isn’t a bad basketball player, so it’s not too much of a stretch. Some of the Wolverines players, however, are less than half his age, which is what makes the photo funny.

