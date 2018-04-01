Tony Ferguson Out, Max Holloway In at UFC 223

Yes, I know the calendar says today is April 1st aka April Fool’s Day, but apparently this is legit – Tony Ferguson is out of UFC 223’s main event. For the fourth time, Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov will not happen as scheduled.

Reportedly the current interim (or maybe real, who knows) UFC Lightweight Champion Ferguson has injured his knee, forcing him out of next Saturday’s highly anticipated clash. However, the UFC has made some lemonade out of the lemons they’ve been handed, slotting UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway into Ferguson’s vacant spot. So Holloway will go for UFC belt #2 against the undefeated Russian, on less than a week’s notice.

Holloway was scheduled to defend his belt against Frankie Edgar last month before an injury caused him to pull out. He must be back to full strength, or close to it, to be willing to fight the frightening Nurmagomedov. Or he wants a rematch with Conor McGregor just that much.

UFC 223 goes down next Saturday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.