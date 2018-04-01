Vegas Golden Knights honor shooting victims by retiring No. 58

The Vegas Golden Knights retired their first number in franchise history before Saturday’s game against the Sharks at T-Mobile Arena to honor those that died in October’s mass shooting.
It was an emotional scene as the Knights raised a black and gold banner that honored those that were killed. The banner has 58 stars to pay tribute to the 58 people that were killed, and also displays the name of each victim. The banner was hoisted from the rafters, which you can see below.
There’s always emotion when teams square off on the ice, but this particular night had a lot more than usual.
