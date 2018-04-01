NHL

William Karlsson’s between-the-legs goal is season’s best so far

William Karlsson is a big reason the Vegas Golden Knights have been so successful this year, and he showed why during Saturday’s game against the Sharks.

Karlsson scored the game-winning goal, which proved to be huge, but the degree of difficulty involved was off the charts.

It’s a goal you need to see to believe. Karlsson was one-on-one with the Sharks netminder, when he pulled the puck back and shot it between his legs into the net.

It’s crazy that Karlsson even attempted that, and shows how confident he is in his abilities. Either way, that’s the goal of the year so far.

