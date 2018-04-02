Is It Too Early To Ask If Paul DeJong Is Going To Cooperstown?

I mean it’s probably way too soon to ask, right?

Then again…

First HR of the season for @RealPaulDeJong , this is just the beginning! #STLcards have a year!! 🙏🏽⚾️ #CardsNation pic.twitter.com/RDGKIIAuDk — Burbans & Lacs (@ThatCalebOtt) April 1, 2018

On Easter Sunday, Mr. DeJong’s bat was risen!

He wasn’t done putting in work, though.

.@RealPaulDeJong has hit 27 home runs at the @MLB level, 6 of those 💣s have come against the Mets. #PaulHeartsNYC pic.twitter.com/9IWWwIBCix — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 1, 2018

Paulie Power obviously didn’t want Danny Mac to think about that, shall we say, muted home run call on Sunday for too long.

So he got after it on Monday.

Three homers in two games.@RealPaulDeJong doesn’t believe in the sophomore slump. pic.twitter.com/wgX4KZPc05 — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2018

This guy.

Unsurprisingly, the Cardinals are 2-0 in games where Paul DeStrong barrels balls out of the field of play.

All you John Mozeliak haters might be in luck after all. I fully expect STL Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to press theft charges by July.

(Yes, I had to look up who the Circuit Attorney of STL was. No, I’m not sure that’s how these things work. Please don’t @ me, lawyers.)

Am I going to to sit here on a Monday and worry about Mike Matheny going 0-100 real quick with Jordan Hicks?

No.

Am I going to worry about everyone celebrating Dexter Fowler having a bloop hit like we just won MegaMillions?

Negative.

Am I going to try to figure out Kolten Wong for the 1,200th time?

Sorry.

I’m just going to sit here and wait patiently for the next Paul DeHammer moonstroke against the Brewers on Tuesday.

Photo: Boston Herald