Michael Conforto Could Be Activated From Disabled List On Thursday

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks as if Michael Conforto’s return to the New York Mets’ lineup could come within the first ten days of the season. Conforto flew to New York yesterday and is slated to participate in a simulated game at Citi Field today, MetsBlog.com reports. If all goes well, there is a possibility that Conforto could return to the Mets on Thursday, when he is first eligible to be activated from the disabled list. The Mets are in Washington Thursday afternoon to begin a six game road trip against the Nationals.

Even if Conforto doesn’t come off the DL on Thursday, the fact the Mets brought him to New York rather than leave Conforto in extended spring training signals their belief that he is close to a return. Conforto, who hit .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBI’s for the Mets in 2017, is expected to be the primary center fielder once he is activated. The Mets have platooned Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares in that position since spring training, but getting Conforto back would be a huge boost for their offense.