NHL Report: Parise and Wolanin

When former University of North Dakota hockey player Christian Wolanin made his NHL debut with Ottawa Senators, he became the 99th former Fighting Sioux/Fighting Hawks player to play in the NHL.

Last week, that number jumped to 100 when fellow teammate Shane Gersich made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals.

On Monday night, Wolanin’s hard work paid off, in the seventh game of his NHL career he found the twine with this beautiful shot. (Link to goal) Even better, Wolanin’s first career goal would come against a former teammate; Tucker Poolman, and the high scoring Winnipeg Jets. In the end, Poolman’s Jets would beat the Senators 6-5.

Zach is Back

Former UND All-American and current Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise missed the first 39 games of the 2017-18 season with a nagging back injury. After scoring (0g-1a–1pts) in his first seven games, Parise started to contribute on the score sheet. In 40 games with the Wild, Parise has scored (15g-9a–25pts).

Recently, Parise has caught fire scoring 12 goals in 16 games. On Monday night, Parise scored two more goals extending his points streak to seven games. Parise’s two goals led the Wild to a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers. Parise has five goals in the last three games.

Uno

Zach Parise with his 14th goal of the season. #EDMvsMIN pic.twitter.com/Eem4SZ7DWp — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 3, 2018

Dos