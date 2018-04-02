UFC 223: Holloway vs Khabib
Apr 7, 2018
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, New York
UFC 223: Holloway vs Khabib Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
13,514 – super stacked – best card in over a year
UFC PPV’s range between 13,000-7,000 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 9,800
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Lightweight Championship:
Max Holloway (19-3, #1 ranked featherweight) vs Khabib Nurmagomedov (25-0, #3 ranked lightweight)
UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Rose Namajunas (8-3, #2 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-1, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)
Featherweights:
Renato Moicano (11-1-1, #32 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar (18-2, #20 ranked featherweight)
Lightweights:
Michael Chiesa (14-3, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Anthony Pettis (20-7, #9 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Al Iaquinta (13-3-1, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Paul Felder (15-3, #13 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Strawweights:
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (11-2, #12 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Felice Herrig (14-6, #5 ranked women’s strawweight)
Flyweights:
Ray Borg (11-3, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno (14-4, #3 ranked flyweight)
Lightweights:
Joe Lauzon (27-15, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Chris Gruetzemacher (13-3, #76 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Evan Dunham (18-6-1, #16 ranked lightweight) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (10-2, #36 ranked lightweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Alex Caceres (13-11, 1 NC, #27 ranked featherweight) vs Artem Lobov (14-14-1, 1 NC, #41 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Bec Rawlings (7-7, #18 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ashlee Evans-Smith (5-3, #6 ranked women’s flyweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Devin Clark (8-2, #32 ranked light heavyweights) vs Michael Rodriguez (9-2)
Featherweights:
Zabit Magomedsharipov (8-0, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Kyle Bochniak (8-2, #43 ranked featherweight)
