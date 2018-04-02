UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Apr 2/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 553.5 2 3 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweight 524 3 4 4 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 521 3 4 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521 5 6 3 Georges St-Pierre Middleweight 481 6 7 6 Max Holloway Featherweight 445.5 7 8 7 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 434.5 8 9 Chris Weidman Middleweight 411 9 10 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 390 10 11 10 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 384 11 12 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 373.5 12 13 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 343 13 27 Brian Ortega Featherweight 339 14 14 Jose Aldo Featherweight 335 15 18 Yoel Romero Middleweight 308 16 16 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 299 16 16 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 299 18 15 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 295 19 19 11 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 293 20 20 Colby Covington Welterweight 277 21 21 15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 275 22 22 Michael Bisping Middleweight 262 23 23 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 258 24 24 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 247 25 25 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 246 26 36 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 243 27 46 James Vick Lightweight 235 27 28 14 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 235 29 30 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 226.5 30 56 9 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 218.5 31 32 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 214 32 33 Kevin Lee Lightweight 212.5 33 34 13 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 207 34 35 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 202 35 38 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 190 36 37 Demian Maia Welterweight 189 36 31 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 189 38 40 Anderson Silva Middleweight 185 38 38 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 185 40 26 Derek Brunson Middleweight 184.5 41 41 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 184 42 43 Eddie Alvarez Lightweight 182 42 29 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 182 42 43 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 182 45 45 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 181 46 48 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 179 47 50 Michael Chiesa Lightweight 177 48 51 Darren Till Welterweight 174 49 52 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 170.5 50 53 Thiago Santos Middleweight 167.5 51 54 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 166 52 55 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 163 53 57 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 160 54 58 Darren Elkins Featherweight 159.5 55 59 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 159 56 42 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 158.5 57 48 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 153.5 58 113 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 153 59 47 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 149 59 66 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 149 59 60 John Lineker Bantamweight 149 62 61 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 147.5 63 62 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 147 64 63 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 146.5 65 64 Brad Tavares Middleweight 146 65 64 Matt Brown Welterweight 146 67 67 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 142 68 88 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 141 68 68 Paul Felder Lightweight 141 70 75 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 137 70 70 Michael Johnson Featherweight 137 72 147 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 130.5 73 71 Neil Magny Welterweight 130 74 73 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 129.5 75 77 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 127 76 76 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 123 77 78 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 121.5 78 79 Charles Oliveira Featherweight 120 78 79 Edson Barboza Lightweight 120 80 81 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 119 81 83 Carlos Condit Welterweight 116 81 83 Rob Font Bantamweight 116 83 69 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 115 83 85 Vitor Belfort Middleweight 115 85 86 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 114 86 88 Dan Kelly Middleweight 113.5 87 102 Leon Edwards Welterweight 113 87 71 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 113 89 90 Alex Garcia Welterweight 112.5 89 NR Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 112.5 91 91 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 112 92 134 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 111.5 93 144 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 111 94 92 Uriah Hall Middleweight 110 95 93 Jake Ellenberger Welterweight 109 96 94 Thales Leites Middleweight 108 97 95 Evan Dunham Lightweight 106.5 97 95 Paulo Costa Middleweight 106.5 99 97 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 106 99 97 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 106 99 107 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 106 102 82 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 103 103 101 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 101.5 104 183 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 101 105 104 Myles Jury Featherweight 100 106 126 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 98.5 106 105 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 98.5 108 86 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 96.5 109 106 Chas Skelly Featherweight 96 110 97 Joe Soto Bantamweight 95 111 108 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweight 94.5 112 110 Jake Matthews Welterweight 93.5 113 112 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 93 114 113 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 92.5 115 115 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 91.5 116 116 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 91 116 100 Josh Emmett Featherweight 91 118 159 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 90.5 119 117 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 89.5 120 118 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 89 121 119 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 88.5 122 432 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 87 122 120 Clay Guida Lightweight 87 122 74 Renan Barao Bantamweight 87 122 120 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 87 126 122 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 86.5 126 122 Dan Hooker Lightweight 86.5 128 124 Sean Strickland Welterweight 86 128 124 Vicente Luque Welterweight 86 130 156 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 85 130 126 Lyoto Machida Middleweight 85 132 129 Alberto Mina Welterweight 84.5 133 159 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 84 134 109 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 83 135 NR Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 82.5 135 131 Ryan LaFlare Welterweight 82.5 135 131 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 82.5 138 262 Alan Jouban Welterweight 80.5 139 NR Curtis Millender Welterweight 80 140 135 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 78.5 140 135 Jim Miller Lightweight 78.5 142 137 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 77.5 143 206 Kajan Johnson Lightweight 77 143 139 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 77 143 139 Niko Price Welterweight 77 146 141 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 76 147 142 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 75 147 193 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 75 149 144 Vitor Miranda Middleweight 74 150 146 Mickey Gall Welterweight 73.5 151 142 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 73 151 102 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 73 153 152 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 72.5 153 133 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 72.5 155 130 Mike Perry Welterweight 72 156 240 Andre Fili Featherweight 71.5 156 196 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 71.5 156 153 Warlley Alves Welterweight 71.5 159 155 Jason Knight Featherweight 70.5 160 NR Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 70 160 147 Ray Borg Flyweight 70 160 156 Travis Browne Heavyweight 70 163 137 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 69.5 163 159 Randy Brown Welterweight 69.5 165 162 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 68.5 166 203 John Dodson Bantamweight 68 167 163 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 67.5 168 147 Alan Patrick Lightweight 66.5 168 164 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 66.5 170 126 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 66 170 166 Zak Cummings Welterweight 66 172 167 Cub Swanson Featherweight 65.5 173 168 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 65 173 168 Chad Laprise Welterweight 65 173 174 David Branch Middleweight 65 173 156 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 65 177 260 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 64.5 178 168 Anthony Smith Middleweight 64 179 147 Stevie Ray Lightweight 63.5 180 168 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 63 180 175 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweight 63 182 168 Eryk Anders Middleweight 62.5 182 177 Tim Means Welterweight 62.5 184 173 David Teymur Lightweight 62 184 219 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 62 184 164 Michel Prazeres Lightweight 62 184 147 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 62 188 182 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 61.5 189 183 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 61 189 183 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 61 189 175 John Moraga Flyweight 61 189 183 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 61 193 258 Danny Roberts Welterweight 60.5 194 187 Li Jingliang Welterweight 59.5 194 236 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 59.5 194 370 Zak Ottow Welterweight 59.5 197 187 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 59 198 190 Jordan Mein Welterweight 58.5 199 192 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 58 200 179 John Makdessi Lightweight 57.5 201 194 Yushin Okami Welterweight 57 202 179 Nik Lentz Lightweight 56.5 203 196 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 56 203 195 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 56 203 257 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 56 206 199 Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweight 55 207 179 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 54.5 208 203 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 54 208 202 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 54 210 396 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 53 210 153 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 53 210 206 Drew Dober Welterweight 53 210 206 Erick Silva Welterweight 53 210 203 Jon Tuck Lightweight 53 210 286 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 53 216 206 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 52.5 217 211 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 52 217 212 Rashad Evans Middleweight 52 219 206 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 51.5 220 236 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 51 220 215 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 51 220 212 Polo Reyes Lightweight 51 220 215 Tony Martin Welterweight 51 224 219 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 50.5 225 190 Ben Saunders Welterweight 50 225 177 Hector Lombard Middleweight 50 227 189 Godofredo Pepey Featherweight 49.5 227 215 James Krause Lightweight 49.5 229 225 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 49 230 214 Gilbert Melendez Featherweight 48 231 225 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 47.5 231 330 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 47.5 231 228 Trevin Giles Middleweight 47.5 231 222 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 47.5 235 232 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 47 236 227 Felipe Arantes Featherweight 46.5 236 234 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 46.5 238 228 Alex Caceres Featherweight 46 238 236 Johny Hendricks Middleweight 46 238 236 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweight 46 238 199 Thiago Alves Welterweight 46 238 246 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 46 243 378 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 45.5 243 240 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 45.5 245 243 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 45 246 245 Eric Spicely Middleweight 44 247 215 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 43.5 247 246 Gleison Tibau Lightweight 43.5 247 246 Tim Elliott Bantamweight 43.5 250 372 Alex Morono Welterweight 43 250 249 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweight 43 250 222 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 43 250 249 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 43 250 249 Leslie Smith Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 43 250 265 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 43 250 221 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 43 257 234 Arnold Allen Featherweight 42.5 257 254 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 42.5 259 228 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 42 260 258 Wilson Reis Flyweight 41 261 240 Bobby Green Lightweight 40.5 262 261 Ramazan Emeev Middleweight 40 263 262 Jack Marshman Welterweight 39.5 263 228 Walt Harris Heavyweight 39.5 265 283 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 39 265 265 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 39 267 267 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 38 267 243 Russell Doane Bantamweight 38 269 268 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 37.5 269 262 Luis Henrique Heavyweight 37.5 269 249 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 37.5 272 271 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 36.5 272 NR Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 36.5 274 273 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 36 274 286 Lando Vannata Lightweight 36 274 381 Max Griffin Welterweight 36 274 271 Shane Burgos Featherweight 36 278 273 Renato Moicano Featherweight 35.5 279 232 Mike Pyle Welterweight 35 280 268 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 34.5 281 278 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweight 34 282 277 Brett Johns Bantamweight 33.5 282 279 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 33.5 282 279 Ryan Janes Middleweight 33.5 285 279 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 33 286 282 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 32.5 286 283 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 32.5 286 283 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 32.5 289 273 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 32 289 286 Joe Proctor Welterweight 32 289 286 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweight 32 292 296 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 31.5 292 290 Justin Ledet Heavyweight 31.5 294 292 Diego Rivas Bantamweight 31 294 290 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 31 294 292 Sage Northcutt Lightweight 31 294 292 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweight 31 298 296 George Sullivan Welterweight 30.5 298 296 Hector Sandoval Flyweight 30.5 298 292 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 30.5 301 NR Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 301 276 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 30 301 299 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 30 304 268 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 29.5 304 423 Danny Henry Featherweight 29.5 304 358 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 29.5 304 301 Justin Willis Heavyweight 29.5 304 322 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweight 29.5 304 423 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 29.5 310 304 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 29 310 304 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweight 29 310 304 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight 29 310 304 Justin Scoggins Flyweight 29 310 358 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 29 315 311 Alex White Lightweight 28 315 299 Jimy Hettes Featherweight 28 317 314 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 27.5 317 330 Alex Perez Flyweight 27.5 317 314 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 27.5 317 314 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 27.5 321 318 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 27 321 318 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 27 321 301 Junior Albini Heavyweight 27 321 318 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 27 325 322 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 26.5 325 322 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 26.5 327 326 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 26 327 304 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 26 329 327 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 25.5 329 327 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 25.5 329 301 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 25.5 332 330 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 25 332 NR Charles Byrd Middleweight 25 332 477 Cory Sandhagen Featherweight 25 332 304 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 25 332 358 Davi Ramos Lightweight 25 332 NR Geoff Neal Welterweight 25 332 330 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 25 332 330 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 25 332 477 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 25 332 311 Jared Gordon Featherweight 25 332 330 Julian Marquez Middleweight 25 332 330 Karl Roberson Middleweight 25 332 330 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 25 332 330 Luan Chagas Welterweight 25 332 NR Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 25 332 330 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 25 332 330 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 25 332 330 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 25 332 477 Roberto Sanchez Flyweight 25 332 330 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 25 332 330 Song Kenan Welterweight 25 332 330 Song Yadong Featherweight 25 354 349 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 24.5 354 349 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 24.5 354 314 Jared Gordon Lightweight 24.5 354 349 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Flyweight 24.5 358 352 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 24 358 330 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 24 358 352 Tom Breese Welterweight 24 361 330 Brad Scott Middleweight 23.5 362 356 Bojan Velickovic Welterweight 23 362 330 Gray Maynard Featherweight 23 364 327 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 22.5 364 358 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5 364 330 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 22.5 364 352 Ian Entwistle Bantamweight 22.5 364 358 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweight 22.5 364 358 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweight 22.5 364 358 Joseph Morales Flyweight 22.5 364 358 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 22.5 364 318 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 22.5 364 330 Martin Bravo Featherweight 22.5 364 322 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 22.5 364 370 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 22.5 364 358 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 22.5 377 373 Andrew Holbrook Lightweight 22 377 379 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweight 22 379 373 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 20 379 373 Alvaro Herrera Lightweight 20 379 355 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 20 379 373 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 20 379 379 Ross Pearson Lightweight 20 384 356 Artem Lobov Featherweight 19.5 385 358 Erik Koch Lightweight 19 386 381 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 18 386 381 Lyman Good Welterweight 18 386 381 Marco Beltran Flyweight 18 386 373 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 18 390 386 Dominique Steele Welterweight 17.5 390 386 Henry Briones Bantamweight 17.5 392 393 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 392 388 Viviane Pereira Women’s Strawweight 17 394 390 Court McGee Welterweight 16.5 394 390 Nick Hein Lightweight 16.5 396 381 Trevor Smith Middleweight 16.5 397 429 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 16 397 388 Desmond Green Lightweight 16 397 358 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 16 397 196 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 16 401 396 JJ Aldich Women’s Strawweight 14.5 401 432 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 14.5 403 390 Jonathan Wilson Middleweight 14 403 398 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 14 405 393 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 13 405 400 Rick Glenn Featherweight 13 407 405 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 12.5 408 403 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 12 409 398 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 11.5 410 406 Anthony Hamilton Heavyweight 10 410 406 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 10 410 406 Matt Schnell Flyweight 10 410 406 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 10 414 412 Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweight 9.5 414 393 Damien Brown Lightweight 9.5 414 412 Juliana Lima Women’s Strawweight 9.5 414 412 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 9.5 414 432 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 419 406 Adam Milstead Light Heavyweight 9 419 417 Augusto Mendes Bantamweight 9 419 417 Emil Meek Welterweight 9 419 417 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 9 419 412 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 9 419 417 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 9 425 422 Danielle Taylor Women’s Strawweight 8.5 425 412 Mark Godbeer Heavyweight 8.5 427 423 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 8 427 400 Charles Rosa Featherweight 8 427 417 Frankie Perez Lightweight 8 427 423 Marcel Fortuna Light Heavyweight 8 427 406 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweight 8 432 428 Justine Kish Women’s Strawweight 7.5 433 429 Nico Musoke Welterweight 7 434 432 Abdul-Kerim Edilov Light Heavyweight 5 434 432 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 5 434 432 Arjan Singh Bhullar Heavyweight 5 434 432 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 5 434 477 Brandon Davis Featherweight 5 434 432 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 5 434 432 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 5 434 423 Julio Arce Featherweight 5 434 NR Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 5 434 432 Mads Burnell Featherweight 5 434 432 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweight 5 434 432 Naoki Inoue Flyweight 5 434 432 Poliana Botelho Women’s Strawweight 5 434 432 Rolando Dy Featherweight 5 434 432 Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 5 434 432 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 5 434 432 Wang Guan Featherweight 5 434 432 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 5 452 457 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4.5 452 457 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 4.5 452 457 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4.5 452 457 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4.5 452 457 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4.5 452 432 Eric Shelton Flyweight 4.5 452 457 Felipe Silva Lightweight 4.5 452 457 Frank Camacho Welterweight 4.5 452 432 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 4.5 452 457 Jamie Moyle Women’s Strawweight 4.5 452 457 Jarred Brooks Flyweight 4.5 452 457 Jessin Ayari Welterweight 4.5 452 457 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 4.5 452 457 Nathan Coy Welterweight 4.5 452 432 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4.5 467 470 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 4 467 470 Heather Jo Clark Women’s Strawweight 4 467 470 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 4 467 NR Joby Sanchez Flyweight 4 467 470 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweight 4 472 470 Albert Morales Bantamweight 3.5 472 475 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 3.5 474 476 Josh Burkman Welterweight 2.5 475 477 Alex Reyes Lightweight 0 475 477 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 0 475 477 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweight 0 475 477 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 0 475 477 Austin Arnett Featherweight 0 475 457 B.J. Penn Featherweight 0 475 477 Barb Honchak Women’s Flyweight 0 475 477 Bharat Kandare Featherweight 0 475 477 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweight 0 475 477 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 475 477 Chan-Mi Jeon Women’s Strawweight 0 475 477 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 0 475 477 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 475 477 Cody Bochnovic Light Heavyweight 0 475 477 Damian Grabowski Heavyweight 0 475 477 Dan Ige Featherweight 0 475 477 Daniel Teymur Lightweight 0 475 432 Darren Stewart Middleweight 0 475 477 Devin Powell Lightweight 0 475 477 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweight 0 475 477 Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweight 0 475 NR Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 0 475 477 Hu Yaozong Heavyweight 0 475 477 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 475 477 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweight 0 475 477 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 475 NR John Phillips Middleweight 0 475 477 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 475 477 Keith Berish Middleweight 0 475 477 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 475 NR Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 0 475 477 Maia Stevenson Women’s Strawweight 0 475 NR Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 475 477 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 0 475 477 Markus Perez Middleweight 0 475 477 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 475 477 Matt Frevola Lightweight 0 475 477 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweight 0 475 477 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 0 475 477 Michel Quinones Lightweight 0 475 477 Mike Santiago Featherweight 0 475 477 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 0 475 477 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 0 475 477 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0 475 477 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 475 477 Rashad Coulter Heavyweight 0 475 477 Rob Wilkinson Middleweight 0 475 477 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 0 475 477 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 475 477 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 475 477 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 475 477 Shane Young Featherweight 0 475 477 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 0 475 NR Steven Peterson Featherweight 0 475 477 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 0 475 477 Terrion Ware Bantamweight 0 475 NR Tim Williams Middleweight 0 475 477 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki Women’s Strawweight 0 475 477 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 0 475 477 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 0 475 477 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 0 475 477 Wuliji Buren Featherweight 0 475 NR Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights