Watch Quincy Acy hit ref in face going after Andre Drummond

Watch Quincy Acy hit ref in face going after Andre Drummond

Watch Quincy Acy hit ref in face going after Andre Drummond

A heated altercation broke out involving Quincy Acy and Andre Drummond on Sunday night, and the Nets big man could be hit with a suspension as a result.

It happened when the two got tangled up fighting for a rebound, which caused a shoving match to break out.

An official then tried to get between the two players, which didn’t end well. Acy shoved him out the way — even clipping the ref in the face in the process.

Both players were ejected from the game, and it will be interesting to see if the league office hands down further punishment regarding Acy’s contact with the official.

