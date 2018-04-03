230-lb Edwin Encarnacion somehow hit an inside-the-park home run

No one could’ve predicted what happened during Monday’s Indians-Angels game.

It’s unlikely that even Edwin Encarnacion himself would’ve thought that he’d come away with an inside-the-park home run, and yet that’s exactly what happened.

Encarnacion crushed a pitch into the left-field corner, that, at first, appeared as if it would be a home run. It stayed in the park, though, completely confusing the Angels outfielders. That allowed Encarnacion to round the bases, and score standing up, which is pretty incredible, given his size.

Even the Indians were surprised by it.

UM. EDWIN ENCARNACION. INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN. NOT KIDDING. pic.twitter.com/6xNEdMmvmR — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 3, 2018

See, kids? Nothing is impossible if you just believe.