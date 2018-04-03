Anthony Swarzak Is the First Casualty ... You Know What That Means!

What you see above is the pitch that was smacked out of the yard by Matt Carpenter. It might have been the start of his physical problems which culminated in an oblique strain. Three days later, Swarzak has been placed on the disabled list. The Mets are ahead of the curve these days, as three days between injury and disabled list is a lot better than the weeks the Mets would let injured players take up a roster spot and go through weeks at a time with a 21 man roster.

Of course, you know what that means:

That’s right. Hansel is back. Time will tell if we will long for the empty roster spot.