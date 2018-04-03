Astros show off World Series rings in exclusive video

The Astros won their first World Series in franchise history, so the team made sure to reward its players with some sick championship rings.

The rings were made by Jostens, and there were a lot of them produced, apparently. Surprisingly, 1,332 were made, and they were given to players, coaches, front office members, medical staff, team associates, former players, owners, broadcasters, as well as clubhouse and training staff.

You can see the Astros’ official slogan — “Earned History — prominently displayed on the ring. The team’s 2017 record is also on there, along with nearly 200 diamonds.

56 years in the making. Introducing the #Astros World Champions ring! pic.twitter.com/lI4cO87AG8 — Houston Astros (@astros) April 3, 2018

Amazing.