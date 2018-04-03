Charles Barkley reveals his pick to win 2018 NBA Finals, and it's shocking

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has made his decision on who he believes will win the Finals, and surprisingly, it’s a team from the Eastern Conference.

And sure, it may be one of the hottest squads in the NBA, as this team has now won its last 11 games. But let’s be honest, Barkley is probably the only analyst that believes the Sixers can run through the East, and then somehow defeat either the Rockets or Warriors, who will likely win their side of the bracket.

But Barkley does…he actually believes the Sixers can win it all, which he stated on the NCAA national championship postgame show.

Charles Barkley: "Let me make a prediction. The Eagles won, Villanova won. The 76ers are going to win the championship." pic.twitter.com/mfhbd3Kxhp — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 3, 2018

“Let me make a prediction,” Barkley said. “The Eagles won, Villanova won. The Sixers are going to win the championship.”

That logic doesn’t really add up, but then again, neither does a lot of the stuff Barkley says.