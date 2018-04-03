Could New England Patriots trade for Odell Beckham Jr?

The New England Patriots traded Brandin Cooks to the Rams on Tuesday, and now the team is in need of at least one wide receiver to start on the outside.

Not only are the team Cooks-less, but Danny Amendola also departed for the Dolphins in free agency. But Cooks offered something that no other receiver has — the ability to stretch the field vertically.

As such, the Patriots need a speedy receiver to stretch defenses and help the slot receivers, as well as Rob Gronkowski, get open. That’s why there have been rumors about the team possibly inquiring about Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

But sorry, Patriots fans, don’t count on it.

I'm told the Pats trading of Cooks is not a precursor to an attempt to land Beckham. New England won't be in that market

It will be interesting to see if the team drafts a receiver in the first round, now that they have two picks, or they elect to trade for a downfield threat. Given the Patriots’ history, we’re betting on the former.