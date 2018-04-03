Joe Lauzon Scouting Report - full Joe Lauzon Scouting Report, including strengths, weaknesses, martial arts training and more. Joe Lauzon Scouting Report | The Sports Daily
MMA Manifesto

Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
70″ reach, Orthodox
May 22, 1984

Record

27-14 (UFC: 14-11)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

World Fight League Grand Prix Champion: 2006

 

Strengths

– extremely aggressive fighter
– very experienced
– submission wizard – vast majority of wins come via tap out
– versatile with his submissions (chokes, armbars, kimuras, leg locks)
– finishes fights
– good ground and pound
– great at passing guard on the ground
– very active on the ground looking for submissions
– decent striking defense
– pushes pace
– while no knockout power, he’s a decent striker
– as tough as they come

 

Weaknesses

– inconsistent
– can be knocked out & submitted
– horribly inaccurate striker
– gets hit far more often than he lands strikes
– mediocre takedown accuracy and defense
– cardio has been questioned
– can be very risky and overaggressive
– no real knockout power
– getting up there in age
– taken a lot of damage over his career

 

Synopsis

One thing you are guaranteed every time Joe Lauzon steps into the cage – win or lose, you will entertain you.

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home
Create your website at WordPress.com
Get started