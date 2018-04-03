Fighters of the Week

Combat

  1. Anthony Joshua: AJ is now a three-division unified champion after a, shall we say, methodical effort against Joseph Parker. Now, Deontay Wilder awaits, and the countdown to the megafight is on.

  2. Robin van Roosmalen: Unified the Glory Featherweight championships after a slow start, which isn’t surprising, then laid a beating on Kevin VanNostrand.

  3. Ryan Burnett: Coasted to an easy win over Yonfrez Parejo on the Joshua-Parker card to retain his WBA Bantamweight crown.

  4. Alexander Povetkin: Absolutely starched David Price and is waiting in the wings in case things go south with Wilder and Joshua.

  5. Vagner Rocha: In a very entertaining bout, Rocha and Bill Cooper went at it in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 68, which Rocha earning a rear-naked choke win and a FOTN bonus on top of it.

6. Niclas Larsen/Anatoly Moiseev: Advances to Kunlun Fight’s super-mega-gigantic 70kg tournament to be held sometime in 2048.

7. Alexey Kunchenko: We talked a little about Kunchenko in Under The Radar last week, and he rolled on to 18-0 and still atop the mountain at M-1.

8. Roman Kopylov: Is the Fight Nights Global middleweight champion after Abusupyan Alikhanov’s corner had enough in the main event of FNG 85.

9. Aliaskhab Khizriev: Anyone who destroys Rousimar Palhares in under a minute gets a spot on the list, and Khizriev did so at Fight Nights Global 85.

10. Jomthong Chuwattana: In the Kunlun Fight 71 singles headliner, Jomthong took down Dzianis Zuev by decision.

11. Robbie Davies Jr.: Knocked down Michal Syrowatka three times en route to claiming WBA’s Continental Junior Welterweight title, so a world title fight at 140 isn’t far off.

12. Mose Auimatagi Jr.: In an upset that cost yours truly some cash, Auimatagi handed favorite Morgan Jones his first career loss in Cardiff on the AJ-Parker undercard.

13. Josh Kelly: The British olympian defeated former world champion and hard-nosed journeyman Carlos Molina to improve to 6-0, claimed a WBA International title, and is due for big things after his biggest challenge yet.

14. Jason Quigley: Since the main event was nuked with a very, very late-replacement, I’ll give Quigley, in the co-main event on ESPN, the nod here.

15. Magomed Ismailov: Made short work of UFC veteran Ildemar Alcantara, finishing him via TKO in the first round of Fight Nights Global 65.

