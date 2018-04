Johnny Manziel got a taste of his own medicine during practice on Tuesday.

Manziel, who was previously known for his signature “money sign” gesture, saw a Spring League teammate do it after intercepting one of his passes in practice.

Straight savagery! Cleveland Wallace (@CWallaceiii) picks off @JManziel2 and throws up the money sign afterward @TheSpringLeague pic.twitter.com/CyY1hvihP8 — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) April 3, 2018

Manziel did have some better moments, such as this rollout and touchdown pass.

Johnny Manziel practices with the Spring Football League pic.twitter.com/luVMtlxjbv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 3, 2018

The Spring League games should actually be watchable this season.