LFA 36 Fighter Salaries

The 36th edition of Legacy Fighting Alliance went down March 23rd from the Morongo Casino in Cabazon, California, and champ Ricky Simon was the top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Ricky Simon: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Andre Ewell: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Jamall Emmers: $2,900 ($1,750 to show, $1,500 win bonus, $350 fine for missing weight)
Christian Aguilera: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)
Benji Gomez: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)
Vinicius Zani: $1,750
Tommy Aaron: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Herdem Alacabek: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)
Charles Johnson: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)
Trent Meaux: $1,250
Troy Guerrero: $1,250
Anthony Jimmenez: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)
Natan Levy: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)
Irvins Ayala: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)
Guilherme Faria: $1,000 ($1,250 to show, $250 fine for missing weight)
Ricardo Seixas: $1,000
Jonathan Noriega: $1,000
Corey Turner: $800
Jeffrey Glossner: $600
Marcus Sims: $500
Andrew Chatman: $500
Steve Swanson: $300
Comments