LFA 36 Fighter Salaries

The 36th edition of Legacy Fighting Alliance went down March 23rd from the Morongo Casino in Cabazon, California, and champ Ricky Simon was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Ricky Simon: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Andre Ewell: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Jamall Emmers: $2,900 ($1,750 to show, $1,500 win bonus, $350 fine for missing weight)

Christian Aguilera: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Benji Gomez: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Vinicius Zani: $1,750

Tommy Aaron: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Herdem Alacabek: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Charles Johnson: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Trent Meaux: $1,250

Troy Guerrero: $1,250

Anthony Jimmenez: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)

Natan Levy: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Irvins Ayala: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Guilherme Faria: $1,000 ($1,250 to show, $250 fine for missing weight)

Ricardo Seixas: $1,000

Jonathan Noriega: $1,000

Corey Turner: $800

Jeffrey Glossner: $600

Marcus Sims: $500

Andrew Chatman: $500

Steve Swanson: $300