Astros fail miserably attempting to unveil World Series banner

The Astros won their first World Series in franchise history last season, but apparently, that was the easy part.

Unveiling the banner at Minute Maid Park was the more difficult task, as fans, players and coaches witnessed on Monday.

The Astros had their home opener on Monday against the Orioles, and that’s when they attempted to unveil the championship banner. It didn’t go well.

One staffer climbed down from the ladder near the banner, and it was at that time that the Astros tried to remove the black curtain that was in front of it. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, much to the amusement of the Astros players.

No one said unveiling a banner was easy, just ask the Houston Astros pic.twitter.com/ZUgKAFfto1 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 2, 2018

The curtain was eventually removed, and the banner was displayed.

No one said being a World Series champion was easy.