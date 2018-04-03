LOOK: Kirk Cousins wasting no time, already working out with Vikings WRs

The $84 million man is wasting no time in developing chemistry with his new teammates.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a three-year deal with the team a few weeks back, has already been working out with the Vikings receiving corps.

Cousins was seen on the field with stud receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Oh, running back Mack Brown was there, too.

Per @stefondiggs instagram, the Vikings WR corps are already working with their new QB Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/G0Y8Nmuj8O — J.R. (@JReidDraftScout) April 3, 2018

They didn’t even wait for organized team activities, it seems. That’s a good look for Cousins and Co., and the coaching staff must be happy about it.