LOOK: Moe Wagner was once extremely skinny, is now jacked

Michigan big man Moe Wagner is one of the most difficult matchups of any team in the NCAA Tournament, due to his mix of size and athleticism.

And while he was always tall, there was a time when he didn’t have the large, muscular frame he has now. Check out these before and after pictures, which show how skinny he once was.

Moe Wagner Freshman Year vs Junior Year (via @BFQuinn) pic.twitter.com/YVjlGCU392 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2018

It’s kind of reminiscent of the body transformation Kristaps Porzingis underwent. Some of those European players are fairly skinny before they come to the United States, but with the right strength and nutrition coaches, they can pack on lean muscle. That apparently is what Wagner once did, and now he’s a matchup nightmare.