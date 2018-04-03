Max Holloway Scouting Report

Vitals

5’11” 155 lb (Lightweight)

70″ reach, Orthodox

December 4, 1991

Record

19-3 (UFC: 15-3)

Current Streak

12 straight wins

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

X-1 Lightweight Championship: 2011 (no title defenses)

Interim UFC Featherweight Championship: 2016-present (no title defenses)

UFC Featherweight Championship: 2017-present (one title defense)

Strengths

– tall for a featherweight

– very young but very experienced

– been in the UFC since he was 20

– has fought at lightweight before

– dangerous striker

– has knockout power in all his limbs

– pulls off dynamic & unorthodox strikes

– very active striker

– very difficult to be finished – finished only once in his career

– solid striking defense

– has already fought many big names in the sport

– good gas tank

– good takedown defense

– tough, fearless, aggressive fighter

– on an incredible hot streak currently

Weaknesses

– below average reach for his height

– inaccurate striker

– gets hit quite a bit

– doesn’t look for takedowns often

– also doesn’t attempt many submissions

– coming off of an ankle injury

– very difficult weight cut for this fight

– usually fights at 145 pounds



Synopsis

It’s crazy to think that Max Holloway is still only 26-years-old and already a UFC champion and considered an all-time great.