Max Holloway Scouting Report

Vitals

5’11” 155 lb (Lightweight)
70″ reach, Orthodox
December 4, 1991

Record

19-3 (UFC: 15-3)

Current Streak

12 straight wins

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

X-1 Lightweight Championship: 2011 (no title defenses)
Interim UFC Featherweight Championship: 2016-present (no title defenses)
UFC Featherweight Championship: 2017-present (one title defense)

 

Strengths

– tall for a featherweight
– very young but very experienced
– been in the UFC since he was 20
– has fought at lightweight before
– dangerous striker
– has knockout power in all his limbs
– pulls off dynamic & unorthodox strikes
– very active striker
– very difficult to be finished – finished only once in his career
– solid striking defense
– has already fought many big names in the sport
– good gas tank
– good takedown defense
– tough, fearless, aggressive fighter
– on an incredible hot streak currently

 

Weaknesses

– below average reach for his height
– inaccurate striker
– gets hit quite a bit
– doesn’t look for takedowns often
– also doesn’t attempt many submissions
– coming off of an ankle injury
– very difficult weight cut for this fight
– usually fights at 145 pounds


Synopsis

It’s crazy to think that Max Holloway is still only 26-years-old and already a UFC champion and considered an all-time great.

 

 

