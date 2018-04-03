Some big renovations are coming to the Scottrade Center this summer

The Scottrade Center, the home of the St. Louis Blues, already received some needed updates prior to the 2017-18 season. New lights, new sound and a giant scoreboard were among the biggest changes fans enjoyed this season.

Now, with the end of the season approaching and summer approaching right along with it, the Blues have shed some light on the next wave of changes coming to the arena.

Take a moment to check out the video the Blues posted on their site, found here, which for some reason they haven’t hosted in a way that’s conducive to sharing.

In summary, several new lounge/club/bar locations are coming to the arena. The majority of these changes will benefit corporations and those willing to shell out a bunch of dough for premium seats, but they’re still injecting some upgrades into a building that could really use some upgrades. However, the upgrades will likely reduce the Scottrade Center’s capacity further, just as the first wave of renovations did prior to the 2017-18 season.

The renderings of the new additions look pretty sharp. That being said, it’s hard to really assess any of them until they’re completed, and until their impact on the overall experience at the arena is measured.