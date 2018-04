Last Night: Pirates 5, Twins 4 – Well, Lance Lynn eased the burden on all the other pitchers on the roster, giving up a bunch of first inning runs so no other starter had to be the first. The biggest hit was a grand slam from new Pirate Colin Moran.

The Athletic – In his 2018 debut, Jose Berrios looked like an untouchable ace for the Twins – UNLESS SOMEONE BUNTS TO THE GOSH DANGED LEFT SIDE OF THE INFIELD!!!!