Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

West Virginia at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Softball

New Mexico at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal: 1st Leg, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto FC vs. Club América — Univision Deportes/go90, 8 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Sweden — Olympic Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Sweden vs. Norway — Olympic Channel, 9:30 p.m.

eSports

Inisde the Madden Ultimate League: The Long Hustle — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Golf

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Masters Highlights: 2014 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2015 — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 1 on 1: Rose Namajunas — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockdowns: Best Knockouts of 2018 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — ESPN/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MLB Network/MASN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — ESPN/STO/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — WGN/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle at San Francisco — MLB Network/Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Miami — NESN/Fox Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Philadelphia — YES/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York — Fox Sports Florida/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City — TNT, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston — NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas — NBC Sports Northwest/KTXA, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Denver — Fox Sports Indiana/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports California Plus/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/TSN5/KENS, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League Playoffs

Conference Semifinals (Single Elimination)

Eastern Conference

Erie BayHawks at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

South Bay Lakers at Reno Bighorns — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Columbus — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey — MSG Plus/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NBCSN/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NESNplus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Florida — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal — TSN3/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL: Game Changers: Knight Fever — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Top 10: All-Time Records — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12;30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/A&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Maravich — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, SC

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Volvo Car Open — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinal: Leg 1, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Real Madrid — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal: Leg 1, Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville, Spain

Sevilla vs. Bayern München — Facebook, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — FS2, midnight