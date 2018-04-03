Watch 2018 edition of ‘One Shining Moment’ to recap NCAA Tournament

This particular year’s NCAA Tournament was one of the most entertaining in years.

Sure, the best team in the tourney ended up winning it all — by a large margin — but some of the upsets were remarkable.

UVA losing to UMBC was the biggest upset in tourney history, as no 1-seed had ever lost to a 16. Furthermore, Loyola Chicago’s Cinderella run was amazing to watch. And then Michigan making it to the title game without having to play anyone higher than a 5-seed was quite shocking.

That’s why watching this year’s edition of “One Shining Moment is imperative, so check it out below.

Did you sing along with the highlights? Not going to lie — I did.