Angels Pitcher Griffin Canning Talks with AngelsWin.com

Interview conducted by David Saltzer, AngelsWin.com Senior Writer

One of the many rising stars in the Angels Minor Leagues is pitcher Griffin Canning. A local boy, out of UCLA and Rancho Santa Margarita, Griffin grew up an Angels fan and yearns to pitch for his home town team.

The Angels were lucky to get Griffin in the second round of the 2017 draft. After drafting him, the Angels decided to be cautious with him, due to his large workload in college, and shut him down for the remainder of the season. But, that did not diminish either the Angels plans for him, or temper their enthusiasm for him. Instead, after seeing his development in Spring Training, they are challenging him with his initial pro-experience coming at High-A ball, with the Inland Empire 66ers. It’s as if he lost no development and he is up for the challenge.

AngelsWin.com got to sit down with Griffin and get to know him as a player and a person better. Based on reports that we have heard about him, we, like the Angels, are very excited to watch Griffin develop as a professional. He has frontline starter material, and he could move through the system quickly.

Fans who wish to see Griffin pitch can do so with the Inland Empire 66ers. Griffin is scheduled to pitch the Home Opener this Thursday. But they better do so quickly, as seats are selling fast, and Griffin is someone you definitely want to go see pitch.

Please click here to watch our interview with this rising star.