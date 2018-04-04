Featured

Augusta National banning fans from yelling 'Dilly Dilly' at The Masters

Augusta National banning fans from yelling 'Dilly Dilly' at The Masters

Featured

Augusta National banning fans from yelling 'Dilly Dilly' at The Masters

Fans in attendance at Augusta National for The 2018 Masters Tournament won’t be allowed to utter one of the most popular catch phrases among sports fans.

Thanks to Bud Light and its marketing genius, “Dilly Dilly” has taken the sports world by storm. However, it won’t have an impact on The Masters, as the powers that be involved in the tournament’s rules are making sure of it.

It will be interesting to see how strictly this rule is enforced. How loud is too loud? What constitutes yelling? Will intoxication play a role in who is removed?

Golf fans have been under scrutiny this particular year for being more raucous than in the past, so this could be another attempt to control heckling.

Either way, we’ll see how it all plays out, as The Masters begins on Thursday.

Featured

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

32m

Mets 32m ago

The visions for Matt Harvey came to fruition in his first game of 2018. First was Mickey Callaway’s vision that Matt didn’t (…)

More Featured
Home
Create your website at WordPress.com
Get started