Augusta National banning fans from yelling 'Dilly Dilly' at The Masters

Fans in attendance at Augusta National for The 2018 Masters Tournament won’t be allowed to utter one of the most popular catch phrases among sports fans.

Thanks to Bud Light and its marketing genius, “Dilly Dilly” has taken the sports world by storm. However, it won’t have an impact on The Masters, as the powers that be involved in the tournament’s rules are making sure of it.

Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited. I'm told "dilly dilly" is one of them. Patrons who shout out these phrases will be "removed" immediately. #themasters — Bryce Ritchie (@Bryce_bunkered) April 2, 2018

It will be interesting to see how strictly this rule is enforced. How loud is too loud? What constitutes yelling? Will intoxication play a role in who is removed?

Golf fans have been under scrutiny this particular year for being more raucous than in the past, so this could be another attempt to control heckling.

Either way, we’ll see how it all plays out, as The Masters begins on Thursday.