Jackie Bradley Jr. robbed a Marlins player of a base hit during Tuesday’s game, and even Chris Sale himself appeared to be surprised that the Red Sox outfielder was able to come up with the incredible grab.

It happened in the second inning of the game, when Marlins first baseman Justin Bour hit what appeared to be a base hit to center. Bradley had other plans, though, as he laid out and made an amazing catch.

Check out Sale’s priceless reaction afterward.

Chris Sale can’t believe JBJ made that catch and neither can we. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Bi2QHfqPDy — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2018

Yeah, we felt the same way.