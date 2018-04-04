Giancarlo Stanton booed by Yankees fans amid five-strikeout game (VIDEO)

Giancarlo Stanton started his stint as a member of the Yankees with a bang, in the form of two home runs on opening day.
His first game at Yankee Stadium, though, was quite the opposite.
Stanton achieved the Platinum Sombrero in Tuesday’s game against the Rays — striking out five times on the day. It appeared he tried a bit too hard to go yard, and probably should’ve attempted to hit for contact instead.
And while Stanton may have been awful, Didi Gregorius was not. He blasted two home runs and recorded eight RBIs in the 11-4 win. Stanton showed some love for his teammate after the game.
He’ll have the chance to redeem himself in tomorrow’s game. The boos will quickly turn into cheers if he can flip the script and have some more productive at-bats.
Comments