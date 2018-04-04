Giancarlo Stanton hits first home run in front of new fans at Yankee Stadium

The jeers turned to cheers for Giancarlo Stanton at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Stanton attained the Golden Sombrero in Tuesday’s game against the Rays, as he went 0-for-5 at the plate — striking out all five times. It resulted in him getting booed by fans. Wednesday’s game, however, went a bit better.
The Yankees slugger clearly had the boos on his mind as he came to the plate in the first inning of the game, being that he blasted a two-run homer to left. Stanton got a hanging breaking ball from Blake Snell, and he did not miss it.
Stanton struck out in all three of his other plate appearances, so it’s home run or bust for him, apparently.
