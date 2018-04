Even golf can be a dangerous sport, it seems.

Golfer Tony Finau learned that lesson the hard way, while competing in his first-ever Masters on Wednesday.

It all started on a positive note, when Finau hit a hole-in-one at the Masters Par-3 contest. He then celebrated in a big way, but turned his ankle while doing so, which caused him to fall down.

Good grief, Tony Finau wrecked his ankle celebrating a hole in one pic.twitter.com/8o7JxVi3xQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 4, 2018

Finau did manage to keep playing, but he’ll need to ice that ankle after his day is done.