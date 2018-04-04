Johnny Manziel rips Browns for 'not doing any of their homework' before drafting him

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is still taking shots at the organization that once cut his checks.

Manziel, who was drafted by the Browns with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 draft, only spent two years with the team until he was eventually released. And even though they may have been the only squad that would have taken him in the first round, he still ripped the team for selecting him.

"If Cleveland did any of their homework they would have known I wasn't a guy who came in every day and watch film. I wasn't a guy who really knew the X's and O's of football." – Johnny Manziel on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 4, 2018

One thing to clarify, Johnny said he didn't know X's and O's in large part because his offense at Texas A&M was so different than what the Browns were running. I'm sure he's not alone in that regard. https://t.co/eEXW3a0ubc — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 4, 2018

Johnny Manziel tells @dpshow that he didn't understand pro offense coming out of Texas A&M's spread and there was no one in the Browns quarterback room to help him. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 4, 2018

Manziel then discussed the possibility of him playing in the Canadian Football League. He called it a “strong possibility.”

"It was definitely close. I feel like earlier this year we got the OK to go to Canada. … They kind of slacked on the negotiations. …. We said we had other options. The "Spring League" was one of those other options." – Johnny Manziel on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 4, 2018

It’s not really a good look to rip other NFL teams if trying to get back in the league. And taking shots at the Browns, well, that doesn’t serve much purpose, since it’s too easy.