Johnny Manziel rips Browns for 'not doing any of their homework' before drafting him

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is still taking shots at the organization that once cut his checks.
Manziel, who was drafted by the Browns with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 draft, only spent two years with the team until he was eventually released. And even though they may have been the only squad that would have taken him in the first round, he still ripped the team for selecting him.
Manziel then discussed the possibility of him playing in the Canadian Football League. He called it a “strong possibility.”
It’s not really a good look to rip other NFL teams if trying to get back in the league. And taking shots at the Browns, well, that doesn’t serve much purpose, since it’s too easy.
