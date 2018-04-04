Well, there’s a headline I never imagined I would write. It will be tough to argue against it though because the Phillies showed off a closer look at the bottom of shortstop J.P. Crawford‘s bat before an afternoon game against the New York Mets. It is simply pawsome.
You start to get a sense for the bat we are closing in on, but let’s have one closer look.
That appears to be one of Crawford’s best four-legged friend. Crawford is the proud owner of a 90-lb husky (one of three dogs owned by Crawford, apparently). We have previously seen this monster lovable good dog before, when it prevented Crawford from getting his video gaming fix.
It’s cool seeing a player show off his love for his dog at the ballpark. And I’m now curious what other custom images may be seen on bats of other players on the Phillies and around the league.
Early on this season, Crawford’s bat has lacked any bark. Let’s see if things start turning around soon.
