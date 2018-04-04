Kate Upton flaunts Justin Verlander's massive World Series ring

The Astros received their World Series rings on Tuesday, and they’re some of the biggest we’ve ever seen.

Not only that, 1,332 were made, and they were given to players, coaches, front office members, medical staff, team associates, former players, owners, broadcasters, as well as clubhouse and training staff.

In addition, the Astros’ official slogan — “Earned History” — is featured on the ring. The team’s 2017 record is also on there, along with nearly 200 diamonds.

Verlander’s wife, Kate Upton, showed off the ring on her finger. It looks like a pretty good fit.

That’s some serious bling.