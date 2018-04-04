Marcus Morris apologizes for smacking refs ass

Such a beautiful apology. Sincere, succinct and accurate. It’s a shame Morris decided to delete the tweet.
I’m guessing a $5,000 fine is coming down the pipe.
We love you, Mook!
Tweet screen shot courtesy Total Pro Sports
