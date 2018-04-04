Rashaan Evans Officially visits Dallas Cowboys

The NFL draft season is making its final push with each team meeting with their league mandated 30 visits. The Cowboys have met with Rashaan Evans, and the interest is high.

Last week the Cowboys contingent were onsite at Alabama’s second pro day. The question is, which player do the Cowboys really covet the most when you’re talking about players like Rashaan Evans, Calvin Ridley, Da’Ron Payne?

Those three players are all scheduled to meet with the Cowboys in Frisco.

The last time the Cowboys sent their whole contingent was in 2016 for Ohio State and they drafted Ezekiel Elliott, and previous to that is was in 2011 at USC. The Cowboys drafted Tyron Smith.

One would think that the Cowboys 1st round pick will likely coming from one of the Alabama players. We’ll see.

For more on Rashaan Evans click play.