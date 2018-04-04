Ricky Rubio throws shade at Timberwolves, indicates his former team wasn't as team-oriented

Ricky Rubio seems to be settling in quite nicely in his new home.

Rubio was traded from the Timberwolves to the Jazz last summer, after having been rumored to be on the trade block for awhile.

He never really played anywhere near his ceiling in Minnesota, but Utah seems to have been a great landing spot, as he’s developed great chemistry with his teammates, and appears to be much happier.

Most importantly, though, the Jazz are playing well, and will be a tough out in the playoffs. The team is stout defensively, and can actually match up agains the Warriors or Rockets.

Rubio, however, made sure to throw some shade at his former team after the Jazz destroyed them on Sunday, 121-97.

“Of course in Minnesota we had a lot of guys who can score and I was more passing the ball,” Rubio said, via Michael Rand of the Star Tribune. “Here we play more as a team … and that fits my game better.”

There was some shade there, but Rubio is also correct. The Jazz are arguably the most tight-knit, team-oriented group in the league, and that’s part of what’s made them so successful.