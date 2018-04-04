Shohei Ohtani ignored by teammates after hitting first career MLB home run

There’s been a lot of doubt surrounding Shohei Ohtani hitting DH for the Angels, but he proved the critics wrong in his first career home game on Tuesday night.

Ohtani hit eighth in the order, and was listed as the designated hitter. Spoiler alert: He delivered.

In just his first career at-bat at Angel Stadium, Ohtani blasted a three-run home run to right. The fans went absolutely nuts.

As for Ohtani’s teammates, though, they had some fun with him, and rather than initially giving him dap, they gave him the silent treatment.

Not a bad way to get the home fans behind you.