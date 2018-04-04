Report: CB Malik Reaves to participate in Eagles' local pro day

The NFL draft is set to kick off later this month and teams across the league are in the process of setting up their draft boards. With college pro days wrapping up, many NFL teams are hosting prospects for private workouts or inviting them to local pro days.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will be holding their local pro day in the coming weeks and reportedly have invited an FCS cornerback to the NovaCare Complex. According to Chris Shanafelt of NFL Draft Bible, Villanova cornerback Malik Reaves has been invited to the Eagles’ local pro day.

Reaves, who is a Jacksonville, Fla. native qualifies as a local pro day participant since he went to Villanova. The 6-foot, 200 lbs. cornerback had a stellar four-year career for the Wildcats.

In 45 games, he compiled 187 total tackles, six tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. Last season as a senior, Reaves was a part of a stout Villanova defense that finished fourth in the FCS in rushing yards per game (76.2) and ninth in scoring defense (16.1 points).

After wrapping up his senior season, Reaves went on to play in the East-West Shrine Game and gained a lot of buzz over the week in Tampa. Hence, him getting invited to Eagles’ local pro day and having a couple of top-30 visits per Shanafelt.

When you turn on Reaves’ film, you can see why scouts are enamored with him. He has good size to play on the outside, a physical corner, and not afraid to get involved in run defense.

Furthermore, Reaves is looking to be the third Wildcat to be drafted in consecutive years, following in the footsteps of his former teammates defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and offensive lineman Brad Seaton. Kpassagnon was drafted in the second round of last year’s draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s more on Reaves’ skills from NFL.com:

Reaves has good size and toughness and shows pretty good awareness from zone, but his lack of athletic ability and closing burst make it hard for him to make plays on the ball in any coverage. Reaves may get a look at safety, but he could be a longshot to make a roster.

As of right now, NFL.com projects Reaves to be a PFA, which means the Eagles could get him after the draft or even in the seventh round. While they already have a ton of youth at cornerback, the Eagles could use a versatile playmaker at the safety spot.