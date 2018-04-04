Watch DeMar DeRozan hilariously sabotage Kyle Lowry's postgame interview

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry comprise one of the best backcourt duos in the NBA, and they’ve been known to give opposing teams fits.

Not only that, they’re also pretty entertaining to watch after the final whistle sounds.

The two teammates have been known to joke around and pull off pranks from time to time, which was the case after Wednesday’s game against the Celtics was in the books.

Lowry certainly played a role in the team’s 96-78 win, as the Raptors were +20 with him on the floor. As such, he was asked to do a postgame interview on the court after the game, and it started off well. Unfortunately for Lowry, DeRozan attempted to sabotage the interview by sneaking up behind his teammate and wrapping a towel around his face.

Those guys are always fun to watch — both on and off the court.