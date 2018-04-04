WATCH: Mark Ingram tries to evade security dog, but his attempt backfires

Saints running back Mark Ingram has made a number of NFL defenders miss on attempts to tackle him, but dogs are a different animal, which he recently learned.

Ingram paid a visit to Aviano Air Base in Italy for the NFL USO Tour — meeting with U.S. troops and their families while there — and that’s where he attempted to outrun a security dog.

It didn’t go well.

The Saints running back wore protective gear and tried to run away from the dog, and it’s safe to say the four-legged fella got the best of him, which you can see in the video below.

NFL-USO Tour, Day 2: Versatile @Saints back @MarkIngram22 decided to test his luck against a security work dog here at Italy’s Aviano Air Base. Results: TROUBLESOME. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/WE9t34XfHu — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) April 4, 2018

Ingram later reacted to the encounter after getting destroyed by the dog.

Saints star @MarkIngram22 dishes on his run-in with an amped-up security K9 during Wednesday’s NFL-USO Tour in Italy. 🐕 pic.twitter.com/ERJ09sCOEg — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) April 4, 2018

It’s safe to say the dog won that round, and we highly doubt Ingram will be coming back for more.