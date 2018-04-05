Aaron Judge Gets the Costacos Brothers Treatment

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 5, 2018



For years, bedrooms across the country were covered with posters designed by brothers John and Tock Costacos.

Then, without any sort of hint or preview, they disappeared. Gone without a trace.

That was…until now.

On the eve of the 2018 baseball season, John Costacos was summoned to Tampa to posterize New York Yankees phenom Aaron Judge.

And the results were awesome.

“I got a call from (adidas) and they told me there was going to be a new deal and that they signed Aaron Judge,” John Costacos told The Hall of Very Good Podcast. “And he said ‘we want to announce it with one of your posters’. It was like winning the lottery.”

The poster debuted Opening Day as a 70-foot-tall billboard on the side of adidas’ flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City and as you might imagine…Yankees fans were thrilled.

Whispers: Need this poster. — CeeCee (@ccpinstripes) March 30, 2018

That Aaron Judge Adidas poster is the most 90s looking sports thing I've seen since… well, the 90s — Kevin M. (@KevinDM) March 28, 2018

Where can I get the Judgment Time poster? I need to order a few for my kids – both huge Aaron Judge fans. Thanks! — Mark Hamrick (@RVA_Ham) March 27, 2018

I want this poster! — tees32✭ (@TinaStawinski) March 27, 2018

