Blues GM Doug Armstrong looked pretty ticked with his team's late loss to the Blackhawks

Say what you will about the coverage of the Blues-Blackhawks game on Wednesday night, but one NBCSN camera operator deserves some praise after catching an emotional Doug Armstrong, GM of the Blues, reacting to his team’s late loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

See for yourself:

While Armstrong’s reaction is relatable and shared by every Blues fan who is even slightly emotionally invested in this team, it’s also a little satisfying.

This team that blew a lead and coughed up another glorious opportunity to better itself is Armstrong’s creation. This isn’t the coach’s fault. It’s not the fault of the players either. The blame is on Armstrong. He knows, and fans know, exactly what to expect from the players out on the ice. The disastrous result on Wednesday night was predictable. Scan through Twitter and you can see just how many fans knew that goal (or goals) were coming before they happened.

Yes, Jake Allen is to blame. Yes, the team’s poor defending is to blame too. But shouldn’t fans hold the GM, the man who fully constructed this team, accountable?

Armstrong can be upset, but he has no one to blame but himself.