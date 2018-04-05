Bus driver arrested for DUI on way to The Masters while transporting fans to tournament

It’s troublesome when fans attempt to be safe before and after consuming alcohol — as it relates to transportation — but their sober driver isn’t actually sober.

That’s what happened near the Masters Tournament on Thursday, fairly early in the morning, too, which is a bit disconcerting.

A bus driver was taking fans to the first round of the tournament on I-20 when his bus flipped. Not only that, state troopers have indicated that the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated — and it wasn’t even 9 a.m. yet. He was also charged with failure to maintain lane.

All in all, 16 fans were injured, and the situation was quite troubling.

We're on the way to Augusta after a Masters-bound shuttle bus from Atlanta crashed on I-20. 16 people injured. Troopers say the bus driver was drunk. pic.twitter.com/RoW56Vm0B5 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) April 5, 2018

The initial report from The Augusta Chronicle provided the details:

Around 8:45 a.m., an eastbound tour bus carrying 18 people to the Masters Tournament ran off the right side of the road, then over-corrected left and overturned in the median, according the GSP.

Seven adult passengers were transported to Augusta University Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center, spokeswoman Denise Parrish said. Five are in serious condition and two are in fair condition, Parrish said.

Several others on the bus were transported to Doctors Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to GSP.

We hope the passengers are OK. As for the driver, his horrible decision to put others’ lives at risk is not OK.