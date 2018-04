Rockets point guard Chris Paul is one of the best trash talkers in the NBA, and he showed that during Thursday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

Paul was guarded by Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic on the perimeter during one particular point in the game, and that’s when he attempted to get in his opponent’s head. Whatever he said made Nurkic laugh, then CP3 just casually drained a jumper.

Chris Paul sayin something to Nurkic, making him laugh, then in his eye.

Damn. pic.twitter.com/ekQc9xrCSF — LeRob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 6, 2018

CP3 won that round, which is often the result when he has a mismatch he can exploit.