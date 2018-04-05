Conor McGregor has warrant out for arrest, UFC career could be over

The Notorious One hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2016, and he may not get a chance to appear in another bout in the future.
Conor McGregor and some of his buddies were seen outside Barclays Center when a UFC 223 media event concluded, where they vandalized a bus that was transporting some fighters. Not only that, they also attacked some of the fighters, which left Michael Chiesa bloody.
It didn’t take long for McGregor to face charges, and a warrant is now out for his arrest.
That was one of the stupidest and most embarrassing incidents involving a UFC fighter in the history of the league. It’s hard to figure out exactly what McGregor was thinking.
