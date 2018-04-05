Conor McGregor has warrant out for arrest, UFC career could be over

The Notorious One hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2016, and he may not get a chance to appear in another bout in the future.

Conor McGregor and some of his buddies were seen outside Barclays Center when a UFC 223 media event concluded, where they vandalized a bus that was transporting some fighters. Not only that, they also attacked some of the fighters, which left Michael Chiesa bloody.

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig's IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

It didn’t take long for McGregor to face charges, and a warrant is now out for his arrest.

Dana White said warrant is out for Conor McGregor’s arrest. His plane can’t leave New York. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

Was just with Dana White. Called it the most despicable thing in UFC history. I asked him if he wants to be in business with Conor McGregor anymore, he said, would you? — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

Dana White confirmed Michael Chiesa suffered an injury, cuts to the face, and is in the hospital. Artem Lobov has been pulled from UFC 223, per White, as he was apparently part of the crew that stormed the building. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

That was one of the stupidest and most embarrassing incidents involving a UFC fighter in the history of the league. It’s hard to figure out exactly what McGregor was thinking.